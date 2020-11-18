UIA: Workers Returning to Unemployment Should Reopen Previous Claim

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced new guidance for workers impacted by the coronavirus crisis and says they should be better equipped to handle the claims this time around.

Michiganders who were on unemployment, went back to work, and are now unemployed again because of the coronavirus can reopen their claim online.

Tips to reopening an existing claim:

Do not create a new account. Use the same MiLogin and MiWAM username and password used previously.

Reopen a claim on the first day of unemployment or reduced work hours and wages.

Have the Employer Account Number (EAN) or Federal Identification Number (FEIN) available. It may be provided by your employer or found on an employee’s W-2.

Payments will be made using the same payment method previously selected.

Claimants should read and respond to all requests for information to avoid payment delays.

When certifying for benefits, be sure to report your gross earnings (amount before taxes and other deductions) in the week in which they were earned, not when you were paid.

After you have completed your claim, a confirmation page will display the date of your next certification, please take note.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency says it has increased its staff since spring.

Before the pandemic the agency says it had 650 customer-facing staff. Now they say they have more than 2,000 workers ready to help.

For more information on filing or reopening an unemployment claim, including FAQs, tutorial videos and other resources, click here.