U.S. Sets Another Hospitalization Record

New restrictions are popping up all across the country as COVID-19 cases continue exploding.

Mask requirements and social distancing guidelines have been tightened in many areas of the U.S., but health experts say we still need to do more.

Tuesday the U.S. set yet another record: more than 73,000 people hospitalized. Now lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on people to step up and to follow the new restrictions and recommendations that are being laid out.

Demand for testing is starting to spike, causing a backlog. In many areas of the country people are waiting more than a week for their test results.

Michigan just reported its second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, over 7,400, and more than 50,000 new cases in just the last week.

As new restrictions take affect on schools, sports and businesses in Michigan Wednesday, grocery stores across the U.S. are urging people not to panic buy—again.

Governors of states around the Great Lakes and Midwest made a coalition to work together to fight the virus as a region. Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted several of them on a joint, virtual press conference.