Traverse City Elks Hold Blood Drive to Honor Veterans

The Traverse City Elks wanted to honor veterans this month by hosting a blood drive in their honor.

The Lodge teamed up with the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host the drive.

Organizers say November is the time of year to show thanks for the service that many have lost their lives to give.

They say they’ve held blood drives in the past, but this cause has brought out more than any other.

“We’re doing what we can and normally when we’ve had blood drives here we have had a full range of support but this time we’ve got 27 slots and all of them filled,” said event organizer, Wendy Gauthier.

The Elks say the success from Wednesday’s drive has inspired them to find more ways to help veterans in the Traverse City community.