TCAPS Online Board Meeting to Discuss Virtual Transition

High schools and colleges are under an order from the health department to go virtual starting Wednesday and ending Dec. 18.

Many schools had already made the decision to go virtual until Nov. 30. Grades k-8 are exempt from the order, but may go virtual at the discretion of each school district.

With all the changes happening with schools, Traverse City Area Public Schools set up an online public meeting to discuss the transition to virtual learning and all of the new precautions. Read more about it here.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, but a server issue forced them to cancel, so they rescheduled the meeting for Wednesday morning.

It was rescheduled again to Wednesday evening to maintain the board’s regular meeting time and to allow parents, community members and staff to participate.

It will be broadcast live on Vimeo at 6 p.m. at this link: https://livestream.com/tcapslive/board.

For individuals who wish to give public comment at these meetings, you must complete the public comment request form prior to the start of the meeting.