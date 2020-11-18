TCAPS Board Moves Classes to Virtual Learning Until Dec. 8

With growing coronavirus cases in the county, the Traverse City Area Public School’s superintendent wanted to meet with the school board to discuss how the district should respond.

Superintendent Dr. VanWagoner says, “Our basic numbers from the health department is we’ve had 760 individuals that have been quarantined in the school district that includes 235 students and 50 staff members who are currently quarantining.”

With staffing problems already causing the district closures, Dr. VanWagoner says even the health department is behind on keeping the school updated.

“We have people working 7 days a week trying to work with the Health Department but it is literally falling part and the system isn’t working,” said Dr. VanWagoner.

Now, parents are worried how this will look long term.

One TCAPS parent said, “Forced virtual learning only compounds the problem. Forcing families to choose between going to work of facilitating their child’s education at home.”

Teachers are also worried about the stress of a constantly moving curriculum.

“I have spent way too many Sunday nights crying in the kitchen after the kids go to bed about how I will get through the week,” said one TCAPS teacher.

At the board meeting on Wednesday, members expressed their concern for the teachers and staff, and how the holidays may also impact them.

“I have a lot of concerns about the stress and anxiety of teachers. I’m very concerned about our staff,” said board member, Jeff Leonhardt. “I think that that’s going to potentially exacerbate the cases after the holidays unless people take it seriously.”

The board voted in favor of moving all K-12 classes to virtual session starting November 18 until December 80.

The board will meet again at the end of the month to reassess.