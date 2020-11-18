TC Central Students Create Hat Company, Donate Part of Proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Traverse City Area Public Schools have gone virtual, but that hasn’t stopped one TC Central class from learning about marketing.

The “How to Start a Business” class at TCAPS partnered with the Junior Achievement company to create a product to sell to the public.

The students created Northern Life Hats to help them learn the ins and outs of running a business.

The brand is designed to display the beauty of northern Michigan’s sunsets and waters.

Students also set up a foundation so that for each sale, $1 will be donated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“We wanted to bring the northern waters and our beautiful sunset into the product that anyone could wear and show it off to their friends, family, any gatherings that they have,” said Leilani Sigsbey, vice president of public relations for Northern Life Hats.

Lauren Mastee added, “It’s very heartwarming to me that people actually care enough to order something that my whole class created.”

You can buy the hats until November 30. To purchase one, click here.