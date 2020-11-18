Suttons Bay Friends & Family Holiday Celebration November 28

The holiday celebrations will look much different this year. That’s why the Village of Suttons Bay in Leelanau County is still holding onto an annual tradition and supporting the community at the same time.

The Suttons Bay Chamber is hosting the Friends and Family holiday shopping event on Saturday, November 28, from 5:30 PM to 7 PM.

Highlights include Caroling on the Corner, Santa arriving via fire truck, storytime with Mrs. Claus, tree lighting, mail letters to Santa, gifts from Santa, extended business hours & more!

Organizers encourage those who are attending the event to follow all health and safety guidelines required by the state. Watch the video above to learn more about the most recent changes to the event.

