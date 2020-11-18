Speaker Chatfield Disagrees with COVID-19 Response, Denies Whitmer Impeachment Proceedings

As Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s three week pause takes effect Wednesday, the showdown between her and the legislature continues.

Governor Whitmer has spoken publicly several times the last few weeks and Wednesday Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield spoke in rebuttal.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of lives hurt unnecessarily because of this,” says Chatfield, of Levering, “With the governor still not proving data for why she’s making the decisions she is.”

When the State Supreme Court took away Whitmer’s executive powers, it was with the intent that any more moves had to be approved by the legislature.

State departments have mandated their own orders, without any legislative input.

“Since the Supreme Court case, the Governor, the Senate Majority Leader and myself have not had one conversation between the three of us, in privacy, to negotiate anything,” says Chatfield.

Republican leaders want a plan that stresses personal responsibility, while not shutting down the state. They say they have plans on the table more suited to react than these blanket bans.

“If X happens, then Y policies would be put in place,” says Chatfield, “The governor‘s plan is not a forward thinking plan. It’s a reactionary plan that simply focuses on shut downs.”

They will not vote a statewide mask mandate into state law as Whitmer has requested.

“I think that businesses and communities have figured this out,” says Chatfield, “I encourage people to take it seriously. I encourage people to wear masks but that is not an end-all to what we are facing. It does help but it is not a final solution to this virus.”

It’s been the Governor’s heavy actions through state departments that have lead several lawmakers to call for impeachment hearings. Chatfield says they will not be heard on the floor and only serve as a distraction.

“The Michigan voters will have a chance very soon to deal with Governor Whitmer in 2022 or if they wanted to they can initiate a recall petition,” says Chatfield, “The impeachment proceedings will not move forward.”