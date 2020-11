We have had a couple major wind storms so far this month, and it was hurricane force winds and 35 foot waves that sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald near Whitefish Point in November of 1975.

For today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Jim Lehocky takes us to Whitefish Point when just a few weeks ago wind gusts were topping 60 miles per hour and waves were as tall as 20 feet.

Not as dangerous at the 1975 storm, but still impressive.