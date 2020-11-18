Secretary of State Benson Says Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers ‘Did The Right Thing’

In a stunning reversal, a bipartisan panel in Wayne County unanimously certified its presidential results just hours after Republicans temporarily blocked certification.

The initial vote of two Democrats voting to certify the results and two Republicans voting to block the certification drew the attention of President Trump.

The president posted a series of tweets praising the move.

Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Then after a second meeting, the two Republican canvassers switched their votes, making the vote to certify Wayne County unanimous.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she believes they did the right thing.

“Well, it appears that the truth won in this scenario. Basically, the evidence is clear there were no irregularities, there was no evidence of widespread fraud, and, in fact, they were simply minor clerical errors than we were discussing, actually less clerical errors than in past elections.”

The state of Georgia is on schedule to finish its hand recount of the presidential election by Wednesday and expected to have results certified by Friday.