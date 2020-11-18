Parole Absconder Arrested in Isabella Co. After Falling Through Hotel Ceiling, Landing in Pool

Deputies in Isabella County went to arrest a parole absconder at a hotel Wednesday morning, and it ended with the man falling through the ceiling and into the hotel pool.

The sheriff says when deputies got to the room at Days Inn, they could hear a man and woman inside barricading the door.

Deputies say the two then broke through the drywall of the room next door and eventually got into the attic space.

The woman eventually got caught up in the piping system and was arrested for destruction of property and having meth.

The man kept going for the next two hours before crashing through the ceiling and into the pool, where he was then arrested.

It’s estimated the hotel has several thousand dollars’ worth of damage.