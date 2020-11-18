Northern Michigan in Focus: Sault Ste. Marie Author Publishes New Book

Be kind and encouraging. It’s one of the messages in a brand new book by a northern Michigan author.

Corey Adkins explains in this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus.

“I know this is meant to be, if you believe in that kind of thing, because everything seems to be directed kind of like if you want to call it God, if you want to call it the universe, whatever you’re comfortable with. Something is opening the doors. I’m just excited and it is in print and available now,” said Jerry Methner.

It’s a new book “Eau de Leon” from author Jerry Methner from Sault Ste. Marie.

“’Eau de Leon,’ it’s actually one of the criticisms I had for my first publisher. He said that was that has two different languages. Eau is French for ‘water’ and de Leon is Spanish for ‘of the Lion,’” explained Jerry.

‘Water of the Lion’ is written for the reader to find the messages inside the stories. Like for those trying to find the Fountain of Youth.

“There really is a Fountain of Youth, only it’s not out in the jungle of Florida. It’s right inside every one of us. We have that capability of being youthful as long as we can,” explained Jerry.

Jerry’s goal for people who read this book is to walk away encouraged, energized and inspired.

“We are spiritual beings having a human experience and one of my main motivations is to be more spiritual, not religious, but spiritual. I would like to see everyone that has the desire to be truly inspired,” said Jerry.

If you’re interested in purchasing a copy of the book, click here.