Northern Michigan Health Departments and Centers Create Flu Shot Drive-Thru
COVID-19 has been the hot topic these days when it comes to important health issues, but that doesn’t mean everything else should take a back seat. This is why various Northern Michigan health departments and centers have come together in order to provide drive-through flu shots to those living near Cadillac, Grayling, Lake Ann, Mesick, Bear Lake, and Traverse City.
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated, including pregnant women. Each year, the flu vaccine prevents millions of adults and children from getting sick with this serious and potentially life-threatening virus.
Here are the drive-thru locations, dates, and times:
Cadillac*
Tuesday, December 1, 5 – 8 pm
Cherry Grove Fire Department
4830 M-55, Cadillac, MI 49601
Serving ages 6 months +
Friday, December 4, 9 am – 3 pm
Haring Township Fire Department
505 Bell Ave, Cadillac, MI 49601
Serving ages 6 months +
Grayling*
Tuesday, November 24, 12 – 6 pm
Grayling Fire Department
W. North Down River Rd., Grayling, MI 49738
Serving ages 6 months +
Lake Ann
Thursday, December 3, 11 am – 3 pm
United Methodist Church Community Center
19900 First St, Lake Ann, MI 49650 (Enter on Lake Ann Rd)
Serving ages 2 years old +
Leland
Wednesday, December 2, 11 am – 3 pm
Leland Fire Department
201 S Grand Ave, Leland, MI 49654
Serving ages 2 years old +
Mesick*
Wednesday, December 9, 5 pm – 8 pm
Mesick Bus Garage
615 S Clark St, Mesick, MI 4966
Serving ages 6 months old +
Manistee*
Tuesday, December 1, 9 am – 3 pm
Manistee Road Commission
8946 Chippewa Hwy., Bear Lake, MI 49614
Serving ages 6 months +
Traverse City
Monday, November 23, 9 am – 4 pm
Grand Traverse Metro Fire – Station 1
843 Industrial Circle, Traverse City, MI 49686
Serving ages 18 years old +
*Events indicated with an asterisk will have the option to bill insurances for the vaccine, if available, but participants will not be charged any fees. Participants do not have to have insurance to receive a free flu vaccine at any of these events. Face coverings are required at all events.