Northern Michigan Health Departments and Centers Create Flu Shot Drive-Thru

COVID-19 has been the hot topic these days when it comes to important health issues, but that doesn’t mean everything else should take a back seat. This is why various Northern Michigan health departments and centers have come together in order to provide drive-through flu shots to those living near Cadillac, Grayling, Lake Ann, Mesick, Bear Lake, and Traverse City.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated, including pregnant women. Each year, the flu vaccine prevents millions of adults and children from getting sick with this serious and potentially life-threatening virus.

Here are the drive-thru locations, dates, and times:

Cadillac*

Tuesday, December 1, 5 – 8 pm

Cherry Grove Fire Department

4830 M-55, Cadillac, MI 49601

Serving ages 6 months +

Friday, December 4, 9 am – 3 pm

Haring Township Fire Department

505 Bell Ave, Cadillac, MI 49601

Serving ages 6 months +

Grayling*

Tuesday, November 24, 12 – 6 pm

Grayling Fire Department

W. North Down River Rd., Grayling, MI 49738

Serving ages 6 months +

Lake Ann

Thursday, December 3, 11 am – 3 pm

United Methodist Church Community Center

19900 First St, Lake Ann, MI 49650 (Enter on Lake Ann Rd)

Serving ages 2 years old +

Leland

Wednesday, December 2, 11 am – 3 pm

Leland Fire Department

201 S Grand Ave, Leland, MI 49654

Serving ages 2 years old +



Mesick*

Wednesday, December 9, 5 pm – 8 pm

Mesick Bus Garage

615 S Clark St, Mesick, MI 4966

Serving ages 6 months old +

Manistee*

Tuesday, December 1, 9 am – 3 pm

Manistee Road Commission

8946 Chippewa Hwy., Bear Lake, MI 49614

Serving ages 6 months +

Traverse City

Monday, November 23, 9 am – 4 pm

Grand Traverse Metro Fire – Station 1

843 Industrial Circle, Traverse City, MI 49686

Serving ages 18 years old +

*Events indicated with an asterisk will have the option to bill insurances for the vaccine, if available, but participants will not be charged any fees. Participants do not have to have insurance to receive a free flu vaccine at any of these events. Face coverings are required at all events.