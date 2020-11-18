MTM On The Road: Lake City Taphouse Adjusts to New State Guidelines

Restaurants throughout the state are making adjustments to follow new state COVID-19 guidelines.

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, all restaurants have been required to stop all inside dining.

Lake City Taphouse is continuing to offer carry-out, but now says it will also be adding delivery every day from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Delivery is free for those who live within a three mile radius. It’s $1 per mile after that.

You can even order beer, wine and sodas with your meal!

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are telling us all about their new plan and showing us some menu items to order.