Michigan’s Health Department Restrictions Officially Take Affect

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services “pause to save lives” restrictions began at midnight Wednesday morning.

It’s bringing on quite a few changes for our state for the next few weeks. These new restrictions were announced Sunday night and last until three weeks from now, ending on Dec. 8.

High schools and colleges move to remote learning starting Monday, and organized sports (except for professional and some NCAA sports), theaters, arenas, and bowling alleys are all closed.

Cadillac 4 Theater Manager Richard Shults says they didn’t expect to be shut down again after reopening in August and getting out of bankruptcy.

“As a company we respectfully disagree that theaters need to be shut down. But we’ve got to put people before profits in the end. And the community is hurting, we wish our customers and employees the best and hopefully we will see you after a brief three week intermission,” Shults says.

Even bars and restaurants are, once again, shut down for indoor dining. Want to know more about what’s open and not open? Read that here.

Tuesday night the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association filed for injunctive relief in federal court over the orders.

Essentially, they are seeking a pause to this order from the health department. Justin Winslow, President and CEO of the MRLA, says they feel restaurants are being singled out and treated differently than other businesses that are allowed to remain open, like gyms.

They filed the lawsuit not as a way to make a point, but as a last resort.

“This industry is willing to do its part to make Michigan a safer place to live, work, and play. But the restaurant industry can’t be bearing all of it on itself, right. We do not, and cannot be the scapegoat to make people feel safer, because the data that’s out there that the state collects demonstrates, while that transmission rate isn’t zero, it’s much, much lower than this industry is given credit for.”

Those numbers Winslow is referring to came out on Monday. Bars and restaurants account for 8% of the 260 new clusters of cases in the state, while k-12 schools make up 22%.