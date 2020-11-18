Michigan Officials Report 5,772 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 5,772 new cases of the coronavirus and 62 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 277,806 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,190 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 272,034 confirmed cases with 8,128 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 13, 138,862 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services “pause to save lives” restrictions began at midnight Wednesday morning.

It’s bringing on quite a few changes for our state for the next few weeks. These new restrictions were announced Sunday night and last until three weeks from now, ending on Dec. 8.

High schools and colleges move to remote learning starting Monday, and organized sports (except for professional and some NCAA sports), theaters, arenas, and bowling alleys are all closed.

Even bars and restaurants are, once again, shut down for indoor dining.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced new guidance for workers impacted by the coronavirus crisis and says they should be better equipped to handle the claims this time around.

Michiganders who were on unemployment, went back to work, and are now unemployed again because of the coronavirus can reopen their claim online.

Tips to reopening an existing claim:

Do not create a new account. Use the same MiLogin and MiWAM username and password used previously.

Reopen a claim on the first day of unemployment or reduced work hours and wages.

Have the Employer Account Number (EAN) or Federal Identification Number (FEIN) available. It may be provided by your employer or found on an employee’s W-2.

Payments will be made using the same payment method previously selected.

Claimants should read and respond to all requests for information to avoid payment delays.

When certifying for benefits, be sure to report your gross earnings (amount before taxes and other deductions) in the week in which they were earned, not when you were paid.

After you have completed your claim, a confirmation page will display the date of your next certification, please take note.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency says it has increased its staff since spring.

Before the pandemic the agency says it had 650 customer-facing staff. Now they say they have more than 2,000 workers ready to help.

New restrictions are popping up all across the country as COVID-19 cases continue exploding.

Mask requirements and social distancing guidelines have been tightened in many areas of the U.S., but health experts say we still need to do more.

Tuesday the U.S. set yet another record: more than 73,000 people hospitalized. Now lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on people to step up and to follow the new restrictions and recommendations that are being laid out.

Demand for testing is starting to spike, causing a backlog. In many areas of the country people are waiting more than a week for their test results.

Michigan just reported its second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, over 7,400, and more than 50,000 new cases in just the last week.

As new restrictions take effect on schools, sports and businesses in Michigan Wednesday, grocery stores across the U.S. are urging people not to panic buy-again.

Governors of states around the Great Lakes and Midwest made a coalition to work together to fight the virus as a region. Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted several of them on a joint, virtual press conference.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.