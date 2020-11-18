Michelle Cooks: Sausage and Kale Stuffed Acorn Squash

During this time of year, our energy levels tend to drop due to the lack of sunshine and overall change in the season. But, for the most part, it’s our poor diets that are the main root of the problem. In this week’s Michelle Cooks, she walks us through another amazing protein and vitamin-packed dish, perfect to boost our overall moods and physical health.

Sausage and Kale Stuffed Acorn Squash by Primavera Kitchen

Ingredients

Acorn Squash

2 acorn squashes — cut half with seeds scooped out

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Sausage and Kale Stuffing

1 +1 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound spicy Italian sausage — casings removed and nitrate-free

1/2 large onion — diced

2 cloves garlic — minced

2 cups white mushroom — sliced

1/2 bunch of kale — center rib removed and torn into pieces (about 3 cups prepared)

½ cup tomato sauce — make your own or use sugar-free tomato sauce

kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions