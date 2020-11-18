Michelle Cooks: Sausage and Kale Stuffed Acorn Squash
During this time of year, our energy levels tend to drop due to the lack of sunshine and overall change in the season. But, for the most part, it’s our poor diets that are the main root of the problem. In this week’s Michelle Cooks, she walks us through another amazing protein and vitamin-packed dish, perfect to boost our overall moods and physical health.
Sausage and Kale Stuffed Acorn Squash by Primavera Kitchen
Ingredients
Acorn Squash
- 2 acorn squashes — cut half with seeds scooped out
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Sausage and Kale Stuffing
- 1 +1 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound spicy Italian sausage — casings removed and nitrate-free
- 1/2 large onion — diced
- 2 cloves garlic — minced
- 2 cups white mushroom — sliced
- 1/2 bunch of kale — center rib removed and torn into pieces (about 3 cups prepared)
- ½ cup tomato sauce — make your own or use sugar-free tomato sauce
- kosher salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 370 degrees F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Pour olive oil over the acorn squash and sprinkle with paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Bake in the oven for 50-60 minutes, until skin, is soft and fork-tender.
- While squash is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add sausage and using a wooden spoon break into coarse pieces. Cook until brown. It’s about 5-6 minutes. Then, set it aside.
- In the same skillet, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and onions; cook until they’re soft, 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add mushroom and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir occasionally.
- Add kale and toss; add tomato sauce and cover the skillet with a lid and cook until kale is tender.
- Bring back the sausage and stir well to combine.
- Divide kale-sausage filling among squash.
- Top with Parmesan if you desire before serving.