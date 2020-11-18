MDHHS Epidemiologist Highlights Concerning Trends in State COVID-19 Data

Health leaders with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gave an update Tuesday on some concerning trends in COVID-19 data.

The breakdown of the data shines a light at just how serious this current case surge is.

In the last 7 days, Michigan has the sixth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. MDHHS says cases are rising among every age group in every corner of the state.

“Positivity continues to increase statewide with all of the regions.” said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of epidemiology and population with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services..

The state says testing has increased 89% since October 1 but, the positivity rate is up a whopping 290%.

“As we see positivity go up, it means there are likely more cases and we need to expand our testing,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

In that same time frame, cases rose by 425 total.

“Most of the counties in the state average 10-20% positivity in the last week,” Dr. Lyon-Callo said. “We need to be testing more, so it’s very important that if people need a test they go get one.”

Let’s now take a look at outbreaks.

Remember, the state defines an outbreak as two or more cases linked to a place and time.

“The total number of active outbreaks is up 32% from the previous week, this is the highest number of outbreaks we have recorded since we began tracking data,” Dr. Lyon-Callo said.

They say outbreaks are often underreported because it takes some time to identify. Overall, most outbreaks are linked to nursing homes or schools.

“565 of the 881 outbreak associated cases in K-12 schools are occurring in that high school setting,” Dr. Lyon-Callo said.

With an increase in cases comes added contact tracing.

The state says 44% of investigated cases know where and how they were infected. That is down from 47% the previous week.

“We want that percentage to be as high as possible,” Dr. Lyon-Callo said.

The data shows over two thirds of investigated cases were not in quarantine when they began showing symptoms.

That means at one point they were asymptomatic spreaders.

“That’s the time when people are most infectious,” Dr. Lyon-Callo said. “They are unfortunately not in quarantine and can be infecting other people, so we’d like to see that number up much higher.”

When it comes to healthcare capacity, 5 our of the state’s 8 regions are reporting 30% of their ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

To see the data for yourself, click here.