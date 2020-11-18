Grant Me Hope: Brittney

Brittney is a fun-loving and outgoing teen that is ready for her forever home.

She said, “I want a family that is nice and accepts me for who I am and a mom who is going to be there for me and not do bad things.”

Brittney is a twin, but they do not have to be adopted together.

She is a supportive and smart young girl who is ready for a family to love her and spend time with her.

She said, “Teenagers need that support and not be on the street and get that support. I think I would be a good fit because I have been through a lot and overcame a lot of stuff. I want someone to be there for me.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.

If you are interested in learning more about Brittney and the adoption process, click here.