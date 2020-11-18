Cooking With Chef Hermann: Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios and Lime

Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios and Lime

Ingredients:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

2 TB vegetable oil

Salt and Pepper

2 TB Butter

2 TB Honey

2 TB lime juice

1 tsp lime zest

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Directions

Heat oven to 450.

Toss Brussels sprouts in oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until tender.

Meanwhile in skillet, heat butter adding the pistachios and a pinch of salt. Cooked until they are lightly browned, then drain excess oil on paper towel. Heat the honey and lime juice with pistachios. Add the Brussels sprouts and toss.