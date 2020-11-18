Alpena County Woman Charged With Home Invasion

In Alpena County, a woman is charged with home invasion that happened more than nine months ago.

State police arrested Janae Marotta in October.

Back in February, state police were called to a home on Michigan Avenue in Alpena.

The homeowner said someone got in while they were away and stole several items inside.

After an investigation, police issued a warrant for Marotta.

They searched Marotta’s home and found some of the stolen stuff.

She is now charged with second-degree home invasion.