Alpena County Woman Charged With Home Invasion
In Alpena County, a woman is charged with home invasion that happened more than nine months ago.
State police arrested Janae Marotta in October.
Back in February, state police were called to a home on Michigan Avenue in Alpena.
The homeowner said someone got in while they were away and stole several items inside.
After an investigation, police issued a warrant for Marotta.
They searched Marotta’s home and found some of the stolen stuff.
She is now charged with second-degree home invasion.