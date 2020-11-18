Alpena County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child in 2018

An Alpena County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Nathan Benton is now charged with sexual assault, accosting a child for immoral purposes and indecent exposure.

Earlier this month, state police got a call about the alleged sexual abuse of a child that happened in 2018.

They say Benton was confronted by the person the abuse was reported to.

He agreed to discuss the allegations with police.

The investigation led to Benton’s arrest.

He will be back in court next week.