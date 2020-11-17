Wayne Co. Canvassers Certify Election Results After Deadlock

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers just voted to certify election results there hours after initially deadlocking along party lines.

They are, however, asking Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to complete an audit of the results in some of the county’s precincts.

Democrats and election experts had called Tuesday afternoon’s 2-2 vote a dangerous attempt to overthrow the will of voters.

Former Vice President Biden soundly defeated President Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold.

Republican poll challengers and President Trump’s allies have filed lawsuits unsuccessfully.

They claimed fraud during absentee ballot counting at Detroit’s TCF Center.

Two judges have ruled the canvassing process can’t be stopped without more evidence.