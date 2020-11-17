9&10 News is your Veterans Resource Station.

Many people are having a hard time making ends meets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including many veterans.

The need for food assistance has grown in that community as it has among the general population.

There’s a place in Cadillac for our military heroes to meet their nutritional needs.

The Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank serves only veterans and their families every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

They give out an average of 25 to 30 boxes of food every time they hold their food bank. It was as much as 40 when the pandemic first began.

It’s meant to be place where veterans feel safe receiving food.

“There’s a lot of veterans that won’t go to a regular food bank. They just don’t feel right so, we figured if we started one, vets serving vets, that’s what it is. We’re veterans, serving veterans,” said Stephen Birdwell, director of the Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank.

During the pandemic, all service is done curbside.

