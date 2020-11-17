US Now Averages 1 Million New Virus Cases a Week

Two different vaccines could soon lift some of the weight of the coronavirus from the nation’s shoulders.

Bio-tech firm Moderna announced its vaccine has shown to be nearly 95% effective and is now waiting for approval. That comes just two weeks after Pfizer announced its vaccine was 90% effective.

With the pending approval of both vaccines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there could be limited distribution by the end of the year.

The U.S. is now averaging nearly 150,000 new coronavirus infections per day and a million new cases per week.

For reference, it took about two months for the U.S. to reach the first 1 million cases.

Hospitals across the U.S. and in Michigan say beds are filling at alarming rates.

Wide vaccine distribution may still be many months away, so health experts warn we can’t let our guard down and we need to keep following safety guidelines. But many health care systems across the nation are already overwhelmed.

Dr. Alex Garza, with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, says, “If we stay on the path that we’re on, even just two more weeks, we will not have the staff we need to care for patients.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says more than 1 million children in the U.S. have tested positive—that’s about one in every 10 cases in the U.S.