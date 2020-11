Between 2 Semis in Big Rapids Closes Northbound Lane of US 131

A crash between two semis has closed the northbound lane of US-131 in Mecosta County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed near 19 Mile Road.

According to the Big Rapids Fire Department, it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on US-131 and 22 mile in Big Rapids.

One of the semis rolled into the grassy median strip.

No one was seriously injured.