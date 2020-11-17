United Way of the Eastern U.P.’s Preps for Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Distribution November 19

The annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Distribution in Sault Ste Marie will be held this Thursday, November 19 from 10 AM – 12 PM.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it will be held outside in the Norris Center parking lot on the Lake Superior State Campus.

In previous years, over 300 families have utilized this program that is sponsored by the United Way of the Eastern U.P.. It previously was held inside the Norris Center. This time, it will be outside with contact-less food distribution. Usually, more than a hundred people step in to donate their time and help. This year, it’s around 25 people helping distribute the food to help keep everyone safe.

“Getting the different volunteer groups in the area to come in and help and you know, help with different projects in the community has been amazing,” said David Brey from United Way of the E.U.P.. “But this particular one, I have had volunteers ask when is the Thanksgiving Food Distribution…and I say it is always the week before. So, it’s always nice to have that many people that are excited about it and be a part of it.”

Registration is done at the site in the parking lot. LSSU public safety will be there to direct traffic.

Click here for more info.