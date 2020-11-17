Traverse City Christmas Tree Shines Light on Holiday Changes

The Coronavirus pandemic is even altering some of our holiday traditions. Downtown Traverse City is moving its annual tree lighting celebration to a virtual format – but you can still find a way to enjoy it. The tree itself was hoisted into place on Tuesday morning.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a year so far,” says Dan Guy, the owner at Espresso Bay. And that roller coaster is still giving downtown merchants a lot of ups and downs heading into the holidays.

Nick Viox with the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority says, “Things are going to be a little different downtown. A lot of our favorite holiday events that we typically have, we’ll either be modifying, postponing or cancelling this year and providing different opportunities to support our downtown businesses during the holiday season.”

It starts with Friday’s tree lighting – we’ll have special coverage during The Four, and live reports during 9&10 News at 5:00 and 6:00.

Viox says, “Santa will be coming downtown but we aren’t encouraging anybody else to join us. We won’t be closing the street or anything. Instead we’ll celebrating from the comfort of our own homes and broadcasting the tree lighting.” Viox acknowledges people may still come downtown to see the tree or do some shopping, but Santa won’t be with the tree and the organized event that visitors are used to isn’t happening this year.

The lighting of the downtown Christmas tree is a focal point and a kickoff to the start of the holiday season, but with thousands of people not expected for the tree lighting this year, things will be looking a little different and will be a little more challenging for downtown merchants.

Guy says, “We are expecting far fewer customers this holiday season. Just based on all those events going virtual this year. In previous years those were some of our busiest sales days out of the year.”

Karen Hilt agrees. She’s the owner at My Secret Stash. “It is going to evaporate. And it is going to be stressful. We’re really encouraging people to shop local this year for as many things as you can. Certainly Amazon is handy if you don’t want to leave, but there’s a local version of that as well.”

Instead of the light parade that usually follows the tree lighting, a strolling light display is now scheduled for December 12th – the same weekend that merchants will be showing off their holiday window displays. Viox says, “The light parade, which has really become a holiday favorite of our community, has been moved and modified. Originally it was modified to be a strolling light parade where you can go to 12 different locations downtown, see 12 different nonprofits set up 12 different light displays all with the 12 days of Christmas theme. This was going to be this Saturday. We have postponed it to December 12th.” That’s right after the latest restrictions from the state are set to expire, and Viox says it will be a nice way to celebrate the end of the three-week period.

“These next three weeks will certainly be trying for us but I believe in our community. I believe our community can come together and support our small businesses. Order out, buy all of your holiday gifts downtown. Support your local businesses, your neighbors, your friends, your family. That’s who’s here, that’s who our downtown is made of.”

Guy says these are trying times. “I’m worried that the winter is going to be fairly slow for restaurants and retail…. We’re asking all of our customers to just come out and support as many small businesses as they can.” Espresso Bay is encouraging people to visit the retail space in their store and use online ordering to buy coffee to make at home or share as gifts. “We had a lot of fun coming up with (flavors) this year. So we have 25 unique different coffee blends for unique holiday flavors.”

My Secret Stash will help with virtual shopping trips for customers who aren’t comfortable coming in – in person – and they’ll offer curbside service as well. Hilt says, “We’re definitely focused on wrapped and ready gifts. We’ve got our curbside pickup locked and loaded and ready to go… we’ll bring things out to you if you’re not comfortable coming in.”

The normally busy Men’s Night and Ladies’ Night have been cancelled. “Walking in a Window Wonderland” with the holiday window displays is set for the weekend of December 11-13, along with the light displays on December 12th. And the DDA encourages you to support Small Business Saturday, which is right after Thanksgiving on November 28th.

Check out the event schedule here.