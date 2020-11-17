Teacher Survey Shows Fear of In-Person Learning Statewide

It’s been a long, strange semester for teachers and students and Tuesday the state’s teacher’s union, the Michigan Education Association, released a survey of what their teachers think of progress through COVID-19.

“Michigan’s public school employees are concerned about the safety of re-opening for in-person learning,” says Paula Herbart, president of the MEA.

The new survey from the MEA shows the fears teacher are having while working in the pandemic.

More than 4,700 teachers, support staff and other public school employees responded to the online survey conducted November 5-11. Key findings include:

84 percent are concerned about the safety of re-opening for full in-person learning.

are concerned about the safety of re-opening for full in-person learning. Of those, 72 percent listed personal safety, 71 percent listed student safety, and 66 percent listed safety of colleagues as top concerns.

listed personal safety, listed student safety, and listed safety of colleagues as top concerns. Of those not fully in-person currently, 68 percent said it’s unlikely their districts will be ready to reopen for full in-person learning in January, as some districts are planning.

said it’s unlikely their districts will be ready to reopen for full in-person learning in January, as some districts are planning. 91 percent of those who have returned to some level of in-person learning said mask wearing is being observed by employees.

of those who have returned to some level of in-person learning said mask wearing is being observed by employees. 78 percent of those who have returned to some level of in-person learning said mask wearing is being observed by students.

of those who have returned to some level of in-person learning said mask wearing is being observed by students. 18 percent of those who have returned to some level of in-person learning said social distancing is being observed by students.

of those who have returned to some level of in-person learning said social distancing is being observed by students. 37 percent said they are required to report to their workplace — even if working remotely.

said they are required to report to their workplace — even if working remotely. 74 percent want either full virtual learning or a hybrid model at this time.

want either full virtual learning or a hybrid model at this time. 47 percent said their concerns have not been addressed in their school district’s plans for a safe return to school.

“Many don’t feel like they have been a part of the decision making process,” says Herbart, “And they want that to change.”

“There are always questions about it and you just try to address them whenever they come up.” says Michael Sweet, superintendent of Reed City Area Schools, “And make sure that we are doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe.”

Sweet says his district has been face-to-face full time from the start and it’s helped ease concerns.

“Because we’ve been in-person from the beginning,” says Sweet, “That expectation was established and it has been adhered to.”

Morley-Stanwood as well. They argue in-person is best for the kids with a looming three week pause.

“I think it’s more beneficial,” says superintendent Roger Cole, “I think it’s more successful and I think kids learn more. Kids learn better.”

“We understand that,” says Herbart, “What we’re saying, for now, let’s take a pause. It’s not eternal, it’s a pause.”

This survey is statewide and the MEA wants a plan for all. While it seems smaller districts in Northern Michigan like the option that fits best for them.

“Our school’s general mentality is that our job is not to just educate your kids,” says Cole, “Our job is to work in concert with our community, who needs to go to work. This is where your kids are while you’re there.”