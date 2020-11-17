TCNewTech’s Homecoming Career Fair Goes Virtual

Due to coronavirus regulations, this year TCNewTech’s Homecoming Career Fair has gone virtual.

Normally this event occurs the day before Thanksgiving.

The goal is to catch people back home for the holidays and offer them local career opportunities.

On Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., any interested individuals can join this live event and browse over 20 local businesses while also being able to text or video chat with them.

TCNewTech’s executive director says while it may look different, they’ve tried to incorporate the same casual style of their past events to this online one.

“So it’s sort of an open house style, people can drop in anytime that they want between three and seven. They do need to register in advance, but they can register right up to the time of the event,” said Jennifer Szunko, Executive Director of TCNewTech.

For anyone interested, click here.