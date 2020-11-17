Suspect in Mount Pleasant Double Stabbing Charged

A suspect police say was involved in a double stabbing in Mount Pleasant has been charged.

Police say 20-year-old Kaden Gilbert was formally charged in a federal court Tuesday with first-degree murder.

Early Monday morning Mount Pleasant police were called to apartment complex.

There they found two people with stab wounds.

Since Monday, we learned the female victim died from her injuries and the male victim is stable.

Police say they are still investigating the incident — and ask anyone with information to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111, or central dispatch at 989-773-1000.