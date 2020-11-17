Status of Election-Related Legal Challenges

President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republicans have mounted legal challenges in several states, although most are small-scale lawsuits that do not appear to affect many votes.

Below you will find the status of several election-related legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republicans.

No case has established irregularities of a scale that would change the outcome of the presidential election.

Lawsuits that remain do not contain evidence that would flip the result.