Restaurant Association Sues MDHSS Over COVID-19 Restrictions

Restaurants statewide will be ordered to close in-person dining starting Wednesday, but the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is suing the state health department to try and stop that.

The MRLA says it made “several good-faith efforts” to reach a compromise with the health department.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge in western Michigan to grant an injunction which would allow indoor dining to continue.

They also want a judge to declare that the health department’s order is unconstitutional.

The association’s president says, “We are hopeful for a swift and decisive victory in court.”

He added that restaurants add value by providing “a great meal and exceptional hospitality in a safe, socially distanced, sanitized and regulated environment.”