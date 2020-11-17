Producer Pick: #MakeItMeanMore

Gary Sinise and other celebrities were the bringers of good news to 11 U.S. military veterans this past Veterans Day weekend. Every time someone ‘tweeted’ the words “thank you for your service” – Veterans United Home Loans donated $25 to pay off vet’s home loans.

The response was overwhelming, and around 91,000 Twitter uses typed that phrase, resulting in nearly 2.3-million dollars in paid-off military mortgages. This initiative was called #MakeItMeanMore.

Various veteran advocates and veterans contacted each recipient virtually to tell them that their mortgage has been taking care of.

