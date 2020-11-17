Pres. Trump Continues to Halt Transition Process

President-elect Biden is calling on President Trump to start the transition process so his incoming administration can hit the ground running to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

He even issued a warning saying “more people may die, if we don’t coordinate.”

President Trump is continuing to block the transition, tweeting Monday morning “I won the election.”

Despite the tweet, the president’s own National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said Monday they would be ready for a transition of power.

The president is also seeing more calls to begin the process from his own party.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said “Hospitals are overflowing, people are dying, and our economy is collapsing, and the president is tweeting all day and night about beating Joe Biden.”

President-elect Biden says he still is not receiving daily high level intelligence briefings. But Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.