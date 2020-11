Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Williamsburg

State police say a Kalkaska County woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV in Grand Traverse County.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in front of the Shorelane Motel in Acme.

Police say Shawna Perault from Kalkaska was hit by an SUV when she ran across the road. The driver was not found at fault.