MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Offers Thanksgiving Meal To-Go

Who doesn’t love a traditional, home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Yet it can be stressful and time consuming to prepare.

This year, the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is hoping to take on that stress for you. Aerie Restaurant & Lounge is offering a Thanksgiving To-Go option.

For $119, customers get a fall chop salad, bakery rolls, a Dearborn ham, a turkey with all the fixings, stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, and even dessert!

The meal serves four people, but you have to place your order by noon on Nov. 24.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at everything inside this meal and even offering some turkey tips for those cooking at home!