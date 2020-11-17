Montcalm Co. Man to Serve Time at State Prison for Assault Charges Involving Explosives

After being released from federal prison, a Montcalm County man is headed back to Michigan to serve his state sentence.

Steven Stewart was sentenced in 2011 for an assault that took place in 2008 in Eureka Township.

Police say Stewart made and gave a homemade explosive to a Greenville man which when opened sprayed chemicals in his face.

He was sentenced to 22 years with credit for one year served.

Stewart has over 11 years remaining on his state sentence.