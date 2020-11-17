Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Sues MDHHS Over COVID-19 Restrictions

On Tuesday the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association filed for injunctive relief in federal court in regards to the MDHHS’s newest orders.

They look to halt the orders that would require all restaurants to close down indoor dining service for the second time this year.

The MLRA president, Justin Winslow, says they’ve made numerous compromises and efforts to work with the MDHHS.

This includes limiting capacity to 25%.

They decided to file the lawsuit as a last resort.

Winslow also shared his concerns about workers that are going to be hit hardest by these orders.

“I think that the human toll that will come from shuttering restaurants a second time this year is going to be dramatic and worse than people anticipate. Two hundred fifty thousand people are expected to lose their jobs in this industry in the coming weeks,” said Winslow.

We will continue to update you as this lawsuit makes its way through court.