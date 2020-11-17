Living Right: Women Helping Women Heal

The statistics are shocking and hard to hear.

One in four girls will be sexually abused by the age of 18.

That’s 42 million women in the United States who are survivors of child sexual abuse.

The physical and mental effects can last decades.

As we show you in Living Right, one woman is helping others to stop suffering, speak up and free themselves from the trauma they’ve been living with all their lives.

The Younique Foundation has held 160 retreats, helped 3,300 survivors and created 57 support groups worldwide.

The four-day retreats are held throughout the year in Utah and Georgia and are free.

To find out more information on them, as well as find online resources for survivors, click here.