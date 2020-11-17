Little River Casino and Resort Staying Open Despite Restrictions

Little River Casino and Resort in Manistee says it will stay open through the state’s three-week coronavirus pause.

Tribal casinos are not required to close down with these epidemic orders.

But, there are changes.

Effective Wednesday morning, the casino’s operating hours will be reduced. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

There will also be a 25% capacity limit.

Rapids Bistro will be open for to-go orders, and the River Rock Sportsbook and Grill will closed.

All table games will be closed, and smoking will continue to be banned in all areas off of the gaming floor.

All of these changes last until December 8 when the orders expire.