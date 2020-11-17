Lake City Schools Move to Virtual Learning Until Mid-January

Lake City Schools just announced they’ll move K- 12 students to remote learning starting Wednesday until January 18th.

Lake City Superintendent Kim Blaszak says the decision to move the entire district to remote learning until January was based on three factors: staffing challenges, avoiding a disruption in education and the time it’s taking for coronavirus test results and contact tracing.

“Those test dates were getting pushed back further and further, which were leading to more cases and having a quarantine, and it continued to be a cycle where we could not predict if we were going to have staff show up, were we going to have to shut down,” said Blaszak.

The timeframe also gives the district some breathing room, around the holidays.

“We were concerned we would come back and then we would have to be down again, and then we would come back again after Christmas have to go down again, and we really wanted to take that time to allow people to get through the holidays, any quarantine period, so that we could have a consistent program immediately following the January reopen,” said Blaszak.

The district is keeping their after school and Great Start programs open along with the preschool. They say the biggest difference between this move to remote learning and the one that happened in the spring, is time to prepare.

“We have much better educational plan, our virtual program we feel is very well done for elementary through our high school. We have the plan, we have the devices and we are ready to roll basically with our online programming,” said Blaszak.

The school hopes to make a decision about a learning plan beyond January 18th shortly after Christmas break.