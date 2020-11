Hunter Rescued After Getting Lost in Chippewa County

A hunter is safe after getting lost in Chippewa County’s Drummond Island.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, police were called to look for a hunter who did not return to camp.

They eventually found him safe.

They say he had fallen asleep.

When he woke up, it was dark.

He then got lost until he was found by U.S. Border Patrol agents.