Health Department of NW MI Debuts New COVID-19 Survey to Assist Contact Tracing

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has some new software to help them contact trace.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader first told you last week the increase in cases has put a strain on the health department’s ability to contact trace quickly.

This new software will send a text with a link to a survey to those who test positive in their jurisdiction. The survey questions will help determine the priority level of that case investigation.

The health department says it helps them quickly identify positive cases with many contacts.

“That’s going to help speed up how quickly they get information from us, how much faster we can get their contacts notified so they know to quarantine and it just helps us with all of our data collection,” medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson said.

He says the software is safe, secure and follows the public health code and HIPPA privacy laws.