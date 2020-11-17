Grocery Stores Prepare for Pandemic Rush, Urge Shoppers Not to Panic Buy

Grocery stores are preparing not just for the typical holiday but also a pandemic rush like many saw in the spring.

“Just working hard trying to keep the food on the shelves for Harbor Springs ,” said Harbor Springs IGA store manager Scott Brown.

He and his team have been busy keeping shelves stocked.

“We’re fully stocked and have a lot of back stock to get us through the tough times like we’re going through right now,” Brown said.

They stocked up over the summer but limits are already getting tighter.

“And it’ll probably even get tighter so right now we’re limited to like five cases of an item and that’ll probably get cut down to two,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, pandemic purchases are already picking up.

“It is starting to pick back up again where people are buying two three things of toilet paper and paper towel,” Brown said.

“We just encourage people, you do not need to hoard.,” said Michigan Retailers Association spokesperson Meegan Holland. “Just buy what you need and everyone will have what they need for the holidays.”

She says stores across the state have been preparing for another pandemic rush with some stores already reporting bare shelves.

“You know the next guy needs toilet paper too, so don’t be a hog, just relax, they’ll be enough for everybody,” Holland said.

And that may mean not getting your normal brand names.

“You may not get the brand name you are used to but there will likely be sanitary wipes available in your store,” Holland said.

This second pandemic rush comes as stores also prepare for holiday shoppers.

“We’re ready for the holiday season, however it’s going to be you know,” Brown said.