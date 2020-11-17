Great Lakes Governors Join Together for COVID-19 Message

With COVID-19 numbers spreading and growing across the country, from the beginning the Governors of states around the Great Lakes and Midwest made a coalition to work together to fight the virus as a region.

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted several of them on a joint, virtual press conference to reiterate the need to be careful over the holiday season and continue to mask up.

Right now, this region seems to be the hottest growing area after the Northeast and South regions were hit earlier in the pandemic.

“Given that this region wasn’t hit as hard in the first two waves, it does make sense that it would hit us at this time in a way that it is,” says Gov. Andy Bechear of Kentucky, “I also think our people did a really good job, up until recently, in pushing back against this virus and wearing masks and looking out for each other. We’ve been at this a long time and I think we all do get fatigued.”

The region has seen the cases spread easily from state to state. That’s why the governors feel it’s most important to attack as a unified region, both Republican and Democratic governors.

“We have had regular conversation as regional leaders coming together sharing our best practices, sharing our concerns,” says Gov. Whitmer, “Frankly in the early days of COVID, when our numbers were going so quickly, it was a call to (Ohio Governor) Mike DeWine to talk about his policy in bars and restaurants. (Illinois Governor) JB Pritzker and I talked about the education of our kids.”

The coalition of governors created a public service announcement which can be seen below.