Court Rejects Effort to Stop Certification of Votes in Wayne County

The Michigan appeals court rejected an effort to stop the certification of votes in the Detroit area from the presidential election.

The court was not convinced that a Wayne County judge made an error in refusing to stop the work of county canvassers.

It was rejected 3 to 0.

Republican challengers who observed the counting of ballots at the TCF Center claimed fraud in favor of Joe Biden, but a judge said the allegations were not credible.

Judges have now refused to intervene at least three times.

A lawsuit by President Trump’s campaign is still making its way through federal court in Grand Rapids.

There is still no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

Officials from both political parties have said publicly that the election went well throughout the country.

International observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

Canvassers must certify the votes this week.