Buckley Woman Killed in Possible Accidental Shooting

A woman has died after being shot in Wexford County.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office says they got a call about a shooting on North 27 Road in Colfax Township.

They say Rosetta Stanfield of Buckley was shot in the stomach.

She died shortly after EMS got to the scene.

Deputies say they believe the shooting may have been accidental, and was the result of the unsafe handling of a loaded pistol.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.