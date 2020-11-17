Big Rapids PD Collecting Toy Donations for Eagle Village

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is asking for your help to make the Christmas season a little brighter.

They’re collecting toys and clothing items for children at Eagle Village.

It’s a place that helps families and children who are working through a variety of challenges.

The department is looking for everything from basketballs to board games to winter hats and gloves.

“We just hope to collect some things and show the kids they are loved too, some of those kids have gone though some traumatic things and it’s good to show them they’re cared for also,” said Officer William Snell.

You can drop off donations at the Big Rapids Public Safety office.