ArtBright to Host Thanksgiving Dinner Give-Away for Interlochen Families in Need

ArtBright is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner Give-Away for a limited number of Interlochen families that are in financial need and impacted by COVID- 19.

To qualify, you must live in Interlochen, have children twelve and under living with you at home and be in financial need due to COVID-19.

One Thanksgiving dinner care package is allowed per household. Each care package contains the following ingredients for your Thanksgiving dinner: One turkey breast, turkey gravy, rolls, butternut squash, potatoes, corn, and pie. In addition to Thanksgiving Dinner ingredients, each care package contains one Watercolor Leaf Rubbing art kit with supplies for the family to make four nature-infused shimmering watercolor paintings together.